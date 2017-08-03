Michelle Carter was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in the texting suicide case

A 20-year-old Massachusetts woman will be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison Thursday after sending her suicidal boyfriend text messages pressing him to kill himself.

Michelle Carter was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter in June regarding the death of Conrad Roy III, 18.

Roy poisoned himself by inhaling carbon monoxide in his pickup truck in 2014 after he and Carter exchanged hundreds of text messages discussing his possible suicide.

The couple reportedly met in 2012 before starting a long-distance relationship, and both talked about Roy’s struggles with mental illness and his desire to kill himself.

Carter, who was 17 when Roy died, initially advised him to seek professional help but later seemed more open to his suicide.

“I thought you wanted to do this,” she said in one July 2012 exchange after he texted her that he was “overthinking” the act. “The time is right and you’re ready, you just need to do it!”

“You can’t keep living this way,” Carter added. “You just need to do it like you did last time and not think about it and just do it babe. You can’t keep doing this every day.”